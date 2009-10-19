The Kardashian Break-In: Kourtney Gets Robbed

You’d expect that a celebrity’s house would be alarmed, triple locked, and under constants surveillance, however this is not the case. Celebs such as Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, and Rachel Bilson have all been robbed this past year. And now Kourtney Kardashian is dealing with Bhttps://www.stylecaster.com/js/tiny_mce/themes/advanced/langs/en.js& E investigations after a break-in this past Saturday. Here’s our (amusing) version of how we think it went down:

6:00pm Kourtney tears through a closet full of designer dresses and shoes trying to get ready for dinner.

6:45pm Kourt’s still not ready and Scott is slumped on the couch BBMing his buddies.

6:55pm She finally pulls her look together, and is packing her clutch with all of the necessaries for the night.

7:05pm The couple leaves their house in a rush, Scott forgets to lock the doors and set the alarm.

7:15pm They are headed to a restaurant in Kourtney’s fixed-up Bentley.

7:30pm The couple arrives at a restaurant in LA; Scott fails to open the door for Kourt as they valet and head into the restaurant.

7:45pm The couple orders a salad and split it (What else could they have eaten in under a half hour?)

8:00pm Kourtney hates the salad and is pissed that Scott won’t let her look at his BBMs.

8:15pm Scott makes Kourt drive home so he can continue on his Blackberry.

8:30pm Kourt heads to her room to relax (she is pretty pregnant) and notices that things are surprisingly messier than she had left them.

8:31pm Scott rushes to see if any of his things were taken.

8:33pm His Rolex is gone and he phones the police, leaving out the details of Kourt’s missing items.

8:35pm Police arrive on the scene and Kourtney gets a chance to report her stolen goods which consisted of a Cartier watch, and jewelry from her late father Robert Kardashian.

Okay so, maybe we’re a little too harsh on Scott. Even though Kourtney forgave him, we still haven’t forgotten his philandering ways. We hope the couple finds out who burglarized their beautiful goods, because in all seriousness, getting robbed worth of $80,000 of jewelry is no joke.