Kara Ross Designs the Perfect Envelope Clutch

When we stopped by the Kara Ross showroom to get a sneak peek at the accessories designer’s Resort 2012 collection, we couldn’t help but fall in love with these exotic Prunella envelope clutches.

Available in cork, python, crocodile, alligator, fish and sequins, these luxurious bags feature gold hardware and cut gemstones. Designed to fit just the essentials, these streamlined clutches are the perfect day-to-evening accessory. And since resort won’t hit stores until late this year, you have time to start saving up for the splurge!