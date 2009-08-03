From a simple hobby that transformed into a passion, Kara Ackerman has developed an eponymous jewelry line suited to every woman. “I really first fell in love with jewelry as a child,” she said. “I was surrounded by my mother’s beautiful pieces and directly gained an interest from her taste and influence.”

With a company that is constantly expanding, Ackerman is devoted to the creative side of her business and is keeping it strong, as this aesthetic is what sets her apart from the rest. “I try to give each of my designs a distinct sense of individuality and style combined with my innate artistic ability. I am really inspired by my day-to-day experiences. I use the Hamptons and NYC for inspiration.”



Ackerman sketches while sitting on the beach, “I’m always designing, reworking, improving; my work truly starts on paper,” said Ackerman. This summer, Ackerman recommends anything from her Alice Rose collection. “The stones and the chain are perfect for any summer cocktail party or even just pairing it with a bikini,” she said. “Try mixing a faceted French amethyst and gray teardrop pearl torsade with summer whites. The Lauren cocktail rings go with every major summer wardrobe staple. Mix it up, pair a torsade with a LBD. I want women to have fun with my collections and be different. I like to advocate taking risks when it comes to piling on jewelry.”

Seeing Ackerman’s designs appeal to a wide variation of women is what gives Ackerman the greatest sense of gratification, including her celebrity clients, “I’ve seen the response that GemGirls has been getting. Miley Cyrus loves her “M” and Lindsay Lohan loves to play with her cut out “L” charm. Lindsay will wrap it around her wrist sometimes.”



While amethyst and smoky topaz have defined Ackerman up to now, for fall expect the more dramatic black diamonds and rose gold. Additionally, a men’s collection has taken form. The men’s line was interesting. “I have so many lovely dedicated female clients that kept asking me to design something for their husbands or sons,” Ackerman said. “KSA Designs for men organically grew from that need. The cuff links are so versatile.” Ackerman has no plans of stopping there; expect sunglasses for next spring/summer, and a possible pendant line.