Sofia Richie Is The Face Of Kappa x Juicy Couture & I’m Fully Obsessed

A nostalgic dream meets 2020 with fashion’s latest collaboration. Starring in the new campaign for Kappa x Juicy Couture, Sofia Richie brings back to life some of our favorite early 2000s vibes—yes, including the velour tracksuit. It seems as though everything old is new again, and frankly, we’re not too upset about it. By all means, let’s take a quick trip back to the early aughts, when snagging a baguette bag and Blackberry were high on our to-do lists.

Seriously, who knew a collab between Kappa (the sportswear brand everyone loves to thrift) and Juicy Couture (the originators of the iconic velour tracksuit) would be exactly what we needed this year? And as if that wasn’t good enough, Sofia Richie is the face of it all. Though she was just a toddler through most of the early 2000s, Richie is somehow the perfect choice for this campaign. She might as well have been plucked out of 2002—and once you see the photos from the collection, you’ll definitely agree.

Before you get too excited and grab your wallet, the Kappa x Juicy Couture collection hasn’t launched quite yet. In fact, there will be a series of two different drops starting September 10 in Los Angeles. The first drop will feature delicate silk satin, and you’ll be able to purchase it at a Los Angeles pop-up from September 10 through 13—and then globally and online September 18. The second drop will bless us all with the early aughts favorite—velour tracksuits—just as the temperatures cool down later into fall. Keep these dates in your calendars, folks, because this collection will no-doubt sell out quickly.

To hold you over, though, we’ve rounded up the hottest photos from the collection. Get a sneak peek of what’s to come this fall and enjoy Sofia Richie looking sexy AF. It’s a win-win situation—even if we can’t shop the collab yet.

First of all, who allowed Sofia Richie to look this incredible? Bike shorts paired with a sheer, faux fur-adorned top is honestly about to become my new aesthetic. The butterfly clips are a nice touch, too.

Then, we have a corset moment with pink track pants. Excuse me while I get a glass of water, because this ‘fit is making me thirsty in more ways than one. Once I’ve secured this ensemble, catch me trying to find a vintage Blackberry on eBay so I can recreate this exact photo.

OK, this baby blue moment is seriously dreamy, and I need that satin crop top in my life ASAP. This is, quite frankly, the at-home look we’ve all been waiting for. Richie is even rocking the crimped hair, which I’d totally be into if it came back into style, as well. (*fingers crossed*)

Is that a classic black tracksuit that I see? High-key, I’m so ready to show up to the airport in this exact look—complete with clear lip gloss, of course. I’d typically go for a wedge flip flop, but maybe Sofia Richie is onto something with this tracksuit and heels pairing. Suffice to say, I’m so into it (and this entire collection). September 18 can’t come soon enough!