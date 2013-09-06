Links To Click: Kanye Announces Yeezus Tour Dates, The Big NYFW Hotspots, More

Take a break and see what caught our eye on the Internet today!

1. Kanye West has announced he’s going on his first solo tour in five years to promote his album ‘Yeezus’. The tour will go from Oct. 19 till Dec. 7, and will feature guest Kendrick Lamar. [New York Times]

2. Joseph Altuzarra‘s business just got a major boost after Kering bought a minority stake in the young designer’s brand. Altuzarra will join the company’s portfolio which includes Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta. [WWD]

3. Because we love a multi-tasking product: 8 weirdest uses for your favorite cult classic beauty products. [Beauty High]

4. NET-A-PORTER’s first magazine, PORTER, will be geered towards the women’s luxury fashion consumer and will be published six times a year, starting February 2014. [NET-A-PORTER]

5. Arthur and August, the two celebrity kittens that were rescued from an oncoming Manhattan train, were the subject of a hilarious segment on the ‘Colbert Report’. [New York Magazine]

6. Just opened hot spots: where to go during New York Fashion Week. Because all work and no play just isn’t fun. [The Vivant]

7. Tamagotchi, the miniature handheld digital pets that were a major ’90s fad is coming out with a fashion line for juniors and women. [WWD]

8. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, step up your manicure game with 10 must-try fall nail collections. [Daily Makeover]

