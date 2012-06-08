Sneaker Mania Over Kanye West’s New Kicks: Long Lines, $90K eBay Bids

While Kanye West is certainly no stranger to publicity, his latest project has fans lining up all over the country: the Air Yeezy 2s, which West designed in partnership with Nike.

The kicks are set to hit stores in extremely limited quantities, and according to Footwear News, sneaker heads have already been getting in line outside stores in Los Angeles, Detroit, and New York. There are so few of the sneakers that will actually be available, however, that some stores are reportedly considering holding a raffle to give them away. (Apparently, Nike has only created between 3,000 and 5,000 pairs of the shoes.)

For the lucky few who’ll get a chance to own the sneakers, they cost around $245. Others, however, seem willing to pay astronomical prices for the goods: On eBay, the coveted kicks are selling on eBay for thousands of dollars, with one pair selling for more than $90,000.

For Kanye to be as publicly disliked as some may think, that’s a lot of eager fans and anticipation surrounding something the entertainer is putting name on. We can’t help but wonder if we’ll soon be seeing someone from the Kardashian clan wearing a pair …