The Kanye West/Kim Kardashian Love Konnection

Last summer, whenKourtney and Kim Take New York was being filmed, it was widely speculated that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were getting down and dirty behind the scenes. The rapper even appeared on an episode of the show, and if you’re a psycho Twitter stalker like me, you know there was about a week where Mr. West followed one person and one person only: Princess Kimmy.

Now it seems we have a confirmation of their dalliance, and interestingly enough, a case of celebrity couple switcheroo has been revealed. Model Amber Rose appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and played coy regarding the Kanye-Kim rumors, stating, “I mean, come on, like, you know.” She then proceeded to share another secret: following his high-profile split from Kim, Reggie Bush and Amber indulged in a little sexy time themselves!

“I broke up withKanyeand Reggie broke up with Kim and we met right after and we were both going through a hard time,” she said. “So we were each other’s rebounds. It was brief and it was nice, he’s a great guy.”

Well, let me tell you that I did not see this coming! I love Amber’s honesty and frankness, and I’m glad she’s settled down with the way more low-key rapper (i.e. a dude that doesn’t wear skirts and Tweet in power caps) like Wiz Khalifa.