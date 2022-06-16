Kanye West Zodiac Sign: Why Kanye West Really Is The “Ultimate Gemini”

Scroll To See More Images

Flagrant, impulsive and inflammatory are just a few of the words you could use to describe Kanye West. However, so are the words “creative genius”. And this love-hate relationship the public has with the Donda-rapper could easily be explained by Kanye West’s zodiac sign and birth chart. I mean, of course it can—he is a Gemini, after all!

In fact, Kanye knows he’s a Gemini. He’s said so himself—in his song “Saint Pablo”, he says: “The ultimate Gemini has survived / I wasn’t supposed to make it past 25”. And TBH, that’s such a “Gemini” thing for him to say, because there’s something ageless and mischievous about a Gemini’s energy, as though they’re perpetual teenagers. No one expects a Gemini to grow old, but to continue getting themselves into trouble and making waves until they burn themselves out. However, Geminis often surprise people with their stamina and resourcefulness. And in astrology, Gemini is ruled by Mercury—the trickster planet—making them just as clever as they are boundary-pushing. Not only do they have no issue with stirring up drama, they *thrive* on it. If a Gemini isn’t being a force for controversy, are they truly a Gemini?

However, Kanye West isn’t just any ordinary Gemini. He’s a Gemini that exudes the dualistic nature of this mutable air sign to perfection, proving that although you might hate Geminis, you can’t help but admire this galvanizing and electrifying zodiac sign. Love him or hate him, Kanye West has left his mark on our cultural consciousness and it shows no sign of fading away. His contribution to the ever-growing list of Gemini hip-hop artists and rappers—a list that includes Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill and more—is a big one. Here’s why his birth chart proves that he really is the ultimate Gemini:

Kanye West Is A Gemini Sun, Pisces Moon And Cancer Rising

Let it be known that Gemini is the zodiac sign that’s also the greatest wordsmith, which is why you see it so often in rappers. They have a way of calling out the one thing everyone is afraid to mention, making them intellectual firecrackers. And not only is Kanye West famous for his prolific career in the hip hop industry, he’s also known for his outrageous Twitter rants, his experimental take on music, as well as his highly publicized marriage—and later divorce—to the most famous reality TV star of all time—Kim Kardashian. If that doesn’t sound like shenanigans to you, I don’t know what does. And if Geminis aren’t made of the stuff of shenanigans, I don’t know who is.

According to Astro Theme, Kanye West was born on June 8, 1977 at 8:45 a.m. in Atlanta, Georgia. That not only makes him a Gemini sun, it also makes him a sensitive, highly protective Cancer rising. It also makes him an imaginative and spiritually gifted Pisces moon. At the end of the day, you can rest assured that—like all Geminis—Kanye West *does* have emotions; a lot of them, in fact. Underneath that layer of clever wordplay, sarcasm and irony, Geminis constantly trying to make sense of their feelings. However, unfortunately for Geminis, they don’t always realize that emotions can’t always be made sense of.

Kanye West’s birth chart shows that he’s a person who’s constantly grappling with his intense waves of emotion, his larger-than-life ego and his voracious need to express himself through art. There’s a tug of war inside him and it’s pulling him in different directions. And because Kanye West’s sun happens to be in the 12th house of solitude and unseen energies, there’s a strong chance that Ye feels like he’s fighting this inner battle all on his own. After all, he even fired his manager at one point, claiming on Twitter that he “can’t be managed”.

Kanye Has A Challenging, But Powerful Aspect In His Chart

However, it makes sense that Kanye West is constantly grappling with who he is and what type of mark he’s leaving on the world. After all, Kanye has something called a T-square in his birth chart, which indicates a ton of adversity, but also, an incredible ability to create, invent and manifest! In his chart, Kanye West’s sun in Gemini joins forces with egotistical Jupiter, which explains his audacious and ostentatious sense of self. Come on, he has a song called “I Am a God”. However, these planets oppose dreamy and illusive Neptune, which essentially means that Kanye’s quest for confidence is a result of a lifetime of feeling insecure all the time. Add into the mix Kanye’s sensitive and artistic Pisces moon, which only emphasizes his desire to prove to the world that he truly is the creative genius everyone says he is.

At the end of the day, what Kanye really cares about is inspiring the masses and influencing others to become as confident as he wants to be. His chart ruler is his Pisces moon, which happens to be in the ninth house of wisdom, philosophy and religion. At the risk of sounding trite, Kanye’s whole brand is about becoming the best *you* you can be. Between his foray into Christianity, his live-air proclamation that President Bush “doesn’t care about Black people” and his own ill-fated, but highly fascinating presidential run, Kanye is always searching for a truth larger than himself. And that makes him a Gemini through and through.