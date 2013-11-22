Kanye West Picked a Fight With Zappos, and They Fought Right Back

In his grand tradition of seemingly trying to piss people off for no apparent reason, Kanye West has taken on mega e-retailer Zappos as his latest prime target. In a recent interview with Bret Easton Ellis, Kanye took on Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh.

“I got into this giant argument with the head of Zappos that he’s trying to tell me what I need to focus on. Meanwhile, he sells all this sh-t product to everybody, his whole thing is based off of selling sh*t product,” West said.

Not one to take insults lying down, Hsieh had his team over at Zappos create a page on the site dedicated to, quite literally, all the sh-t product they are selling. Behold.

In case there was any question that this page is a direct response to Kanye’s attack, beneath the image reads the following product information: “Interested in buying sh-t product? You’ve come to the right place! Here at Zappos.com, we happily sell sh-t products to everybody! This is the throne everyone has been watching. Whether you’re #1 or #2, your clique will show no mercy, even in Paris.”

HA! As much as we really do love Kanye, we almost love it more that a brand as major as Zappos has the guts to bite back, in a pretty clever way. More power to them!