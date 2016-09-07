Everything You Need to Know About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 Debut

Kanye West aired his latest clothing line, Yeezy Season 4, today via live-stream on Tidal. We updated in real time as the show’s events unfolded this afternoon on Roosevelt Island. It was art-directed by his longtime collaborator Vanessa Beecroft.

Update, 4:56 p.m.: The show ends.

Highlights (and lowlights):

Amina Blue straight-up stepped out of her obviously uncomfortable heels after limping for a while. When she reappeared for the finale, she was wearing slides (see below). You may recognize her from Tyga‘s “1 of 1” video. Guess that Tyga drama cloud has passed.

It’s safe to say that the shoes were all really, really, really uncomfortable. At one point, Bruce Pask, Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s fashion director, had to help a seriously hurting model to the end of the runway.

Speaking of footwear, those plastic boots Kim Kardashian was gallivanting about in yesterday were all over that runway.

And there’s Sofia Richie in the background, making her New York Fashion Week runway debut. She looked really hot (as in, about to pass out).

Models were broiling in the 84 degree heat.

Stella Bugbee, The Cut‘s editorial director, reported that one model passed out in the beating sun.

A very dewy looking Teyana Taylor and Chanel Iman closed the show.

Side note: As would turn out, that underboob Kylie Jenner modeled on Snapchat before the show was all over that runway. Also, nipples were the star of the show, so—shout-out to both Jenner sisters (from their older sister’s husband).

And then West himself came out for a quick hello, before dashing off down the runway from whence he came.

Update, 4:45 p.m.: The show begins.

Models are walking a triangular runway, flanking a field of models who stand (and sit) in a sea of flesh-toned hues. Water bottles are randomly handed out. The overall feel—sorry, vibe—is heightened, but also super casual at the same time.

Update, 4:30 p.m.: The Kardashians are in the building field.

Update, 3:30 p.m.: At the moment, the stream is just an overhead view of the NYC skyline with West’s album The Life of Pablo playing from the first track on.

Earlier today, Kendall Jenner previewed her sexy Yeezy Season 4 look en route to the show on Roosevelt Island.

Never one to be upstaged by her older sister—any of her older sisters, for that matter—new blonde Kylie Jenner posted her own Yeezy outfit on Snap, sporting that ubiquitous dog filter that she has a somewhat unhealthy obsession with—and some serious underboob.

Though the live-stream did, indeed, begin at 3 p.m. EST, so far it has been nothing but glimpses of NYC (and some weird interviews with starry-eyed Tidal subscribers). Harper’s Bazaar’s Snapchat confirmed that the wait was real well after 3 o’clock. When the actual show will stream is anyone’s guess, but we’ll post live updates right here as the action (eventually) unfolds. In the meantime, sit tight.