Kanye West’s New Music Video Features Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in Balmain

Kanye West dropped his music video for “Wolves” today, and as it turns out, it’s pretty much a seven-minute advertisement for the fall Balmain campaign. Or maybe the fall Balmain campaign is just one big advertisement for Kanye West. Whatever the case may be, this new “visual,” as music videos apparently are supposed to be called these days, features a host of famous people crying and looking otherwise sad while wearing Balmain. Well, except Kylie Jenner. She looks pretty pleased.

Vic Mensa, Sia, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jordan Barrett, Jourdan Dunn, Riley Montana, Josephine Skriver, Joan Smalls, Cindy Crawford, and about a million other people appear in the video, which seems to serve as some sort of Balmain-studded fever dream. “Cover Nori in lambs’ wool / We surrounded by the fuckin’ wolves,” West raps in the last verse of the song, shouting out to his daughter (and, later, replacing “Nori” with “Saint,” his son) with “tears” streaming down his cheeks.

So far, this is the second vid West has dropped from his latest album, “The Life of Pablo.” The first, “Famous,” gave off shock waves heard ’round the globe when it appeared last month, featuring a bunch of wax figures of topless celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Rihanna. At least one more is on tap: West and Kardashian flew to Iceland to shoot “Highlights,” which was filmed atop a glacier only accessible via helicopter, as Kardashian revealed on a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Can’t wait.