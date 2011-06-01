Kanye West Will Present Phoebe Philo With Her CFDA Award

Kanye West’s status as a Phoebe Philo-file has not gone unnoticed by the CFDA. According to the New York Post, when the Cline creative director receives the International Award for best fashion designer at the lavish Lincoln Center ceremony next week, West will be the presenter. The rapper made his appreciation for Philo’s designs known in his lyrics for “Dark Fantasy” when he said, “I’m just a Chi- town nigga with aNas flow/and my chick in that new Phoebe Philo.” ‘Ye even wore a Cline women’s silk top while performing at Coachella this year.

Do you think Kanye can be trusted with a microphone in front of Anna Wintour? Because we’re not so sure.