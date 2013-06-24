Kanye West is really taking petal to the medal to support his just-released album “Yeezus,” shirking his role as the most impossible-to-get interview yet again for a sit-down with W Magazine. A follow-up to his, ahem, enlightening conversation with the New York Times last week, this chat is chock-full of gems that reveal how truly interesting Yeezy’s mind is. (As if the fact that he named his child “North West” wasn’t evidence enough.)

For the cover story, West was shot by fashion photographer Nick Knight, who digitally distorted Yeezy’s image in several different ways, all of which avid Knight supporter Lady Gaga would probably be proud of. For his interview, Yeezy discusses everything from baby mama Kim Kardashian’s nude W cover from 2010—“I loved the fact that it happened, that it disturbed people. I loved the fact that it put those curves right inside that Hamptons house, that there’s some Hamptons husbands who had to cover that up”—to his questionable ties to the world of fashion.

Below, find our 5 favorite quotes from Yeezy’s most recent interview!

1. His mind is an Hermès factory.

“Visiting my mind is like visiting the Hermès factory. Sh-t is real. You’re not going to find a ch–k. It’s 100,000 percent Jimi Hendrix.”

2. Christianity and Ralph Lauren are basically the same thing.

“I’m Christian in the same way that people have issues with certain elements of Christianity. It’s like if you go into a Ralph Lauren store, maybe that buyer didn’t do the exact buy that you want, but you still really like that brand.”

3. The world is f—ed, and his album “Yeezus” is here to help.

“This music is made to spark the visionaries to stand up for themselves and help the world. Because the world is f—ed.”

4. He sees his personal style as an experimental evolution.

“Even the greatest tattoo artists in the world have a few bad tattoos. And that’s Kanye West. A few of my past outfits—questionable, you know? But I’m testing. I’m discovering who I am.”

5. He is obsessed with furniture design. And porn.

“Furniture is my super-obsession now. Furniture and pornography, still. The porn thing has never left since I was in high school.”

A few other interesting facts about the W interview include the admission that Kante wrote the song “I Am A God” in response to an unnamed designer who angered the rapper by inviting him to a runway show during last fall’s Paris Fashion Week, on the condition that he agree not to attend any other shows.

“So the next day I went to the studio with Daft Punk, and I wrote ‘I Am a God,’ ” West says. “Cause it’s like, Yo! Nobody can tell me where I can and can’t go. Man, I’m the No. 1 living and breathing rock star. I am Axl Rose; I am Jim Morrison; I am Jimi Hendrix. You can’t say that you love music and then say that Kanye West can’t come to your show! To even think they could tell me where I could and couldn’t go is just ludicrous. It’s blasphemous—to rock ’n’ roll, and to music.”

So who might the unnamed designer be? If we had to make an educated guess, we’d venture it might be Marc Jacobs inviting Yeezy to the Louis Vuitton show (yes, the one with escalators). Jacobs is quite the friend to the music industry, having been heavily influenced by punk and grunge in his earlier days; but it seems vaguely out of character for him to place requirements on show guests. His grand productions are infamously impossible to get into, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to him handing Kanye West a conditional invite. (Then again, this is the same person who once called now-It-girl Cara Delevingne a “dwarf,” so you never know.)

Head to W to read the rest of the interview now!

MORE KANYE ON STYLECASTER:

Did Kanye West Cheat on Kim Kardashian?

5 Things Kanye West May Have Been Talking To Karl Lagerfeld At Lunch

Kanye and Kim Name Their Daughter “North West”