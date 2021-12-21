Kanye Just Broke Up With His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend After Kim ‘Invited’ Him Over For the Holidays

Just days begging his estranged wife to “run right back” to him, it looks like Kanye West and Vinetria broke up. The rapper reportedly called it quits with the 22-year-old model after a few months of dating.

Page Six was the first to report the news of Kanye and Vinetria’s split on December 21, 2021. According to the site, Kanye also unfollowed Vinetria on Instagram, though it appears that she is still following him at the time of writing. The pair were first publicly linked in November 2021, after a source told Page Six that the Yeezy founder had been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.” The pair debuted their relationship when attending the rapper’s Donda Academy debut basketball game together on November 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Kanye and Vinetria were photographed sitting courtside, according to clips and photos shared on social media.

News of their split comes amid reports that Kanye has been “invited” to celebrate the holidays with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson. According to a source who previously spoke to Us Weekly on December 13, 2021, Kim’s decision to invite Kanye to spend the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family has nothing to do with wanting to get back together with the Yeezy founder. Rather, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wants to make things as normal as possible for their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “[Kanye] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations,” the insider explained at the time, noting that Kim still “wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives.”

But Kanye isn’t the only one invited to spend Christmas with the family. Kim’s boyfriend, Pete, has also received the invite to her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. “She’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source told E! News on December 18, 2021. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.” Of course, this means that newly single Ye and happily taken Pete may have to spend some time together on Christmas. “There is a possibility they will both be there,” the insider revealed. Let’s see how that goes.

