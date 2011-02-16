Kanye West Unveils New Stage Plans

Kanye West revealed stage plans for his upcoming European tour and holy crap it’s ridiculous. There are so many comments I could make about this stage; how do I pick one?

The stage looks like a gilded geode— the kind you buy at the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show gift shop kiosk in Disney World.

The stage looks like someone beat up C3po from Star Wars and left his wreckage of a frame behind…and then Kanye walked on it.

The stage looks like the Mars rover, crumpled and covered with the Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka.

Um… Did we forget Kanye’s co-headliner Lady Gaga is going to be walking on this extensively mirrored floor? Lady Gaga who does not wear pants. Ohmydearlord…