Kanye Just Unfollowed Kim on Instagram After Rumors He Cheated on Her Before Their Divorce

It’s official: Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram. The rapper’s social media move comes nearly seven months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from him.

Kanye, 44, previously unfollowed Kim, 40, and the rest of the Kardashian family on Twitter in June when he was rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk. However, the Yeezy founder continued to keep up with his estranged wife on Instagram in the months since, according to The New York Post’s Page Six. Following Kim’s divorce filing in February 2021, the pair has focused on co-parenting their four kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. The SKIMS founder, for her part, has also continued to support Kanye, having recently attended each of his listening parties ahead of the release of his 10th studio album, DONDA, in August 2021.

On the album, Kanye seemingly admitted to cheating on Kim years before their divorce. According to Page Six, album’s lead single, “Hurricane,” is all about the affair, which reportedly took place after the former couple welcomed their son Saint in December 2015.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” a source told the site on September 1. “If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.”

In the song, Kanye raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.” While the identity of the “new chick” Kanye is referencing on the track remains unclear, Page Six did reveal that it was not Irina Shayk—and, ultimately, the estranged couple was able to move past this instance of infidelity for a time.

