Kanye Just Unfollowed Kim Again After Asking Her to ‘Refrain’ From Going on Dates With Pete

Yes, it happened again. Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram—and this time, the social media move comes amid rumors that she’s dating Pete Davidson.

This isn’t the first time that the rapper, 44, has unfollowed his estranged wife on social media. In September 2021, Kanye made headlines when he unfollowed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Instagram shortly following the release of his 10th studio album, DONDA, only to follow her back when the SKIMS founder, 41, changed her profile photo to a matching black icon to promote his record. Since then, the KKW Beauty mogul has changed her Instagram profile icon back to a photo of herself. While the photo itself may have had something to do with Ye’s recent unfollow spree, it’s far more likely that his decision was influenced by Kim’s recent dating rumors with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete started to spark dating rumors just weeks after sharing a kiss on the set of SNL as part of a skit. Since Kim’s appearance on the late-night series on October 10, 2021, the KUWTK alum and the King of Staten Island star, 27, have been spotted out spending time together on several occasions. Their first public outing came in late October 2021, when the pair were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at a theme park in California. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” though they noted that “things could turn romantic.”

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on November 3, 2021, Kanye “did not like” seeing Kim holding hands with Pete. The rapper reportedly asked her at the time to “refrain” from any PDA until their divorce is finalized, with the source explaining, “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

However, it seems that Ye’s ex did not heed his request, as Kim and Pete continued to fuel romance rumors when they joined each other for a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s in Pete’s native Staten Island in early November 2021. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six on November 2, 2021, noting that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the date. The following day, TMZ reported that the duo were spotted out at Zero Bond in Manhattan, where they were reportedly joined by a group of friends.

Following the outings, Kanye revealed in an interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs that he considers Kim is still his “wife” despite her divorce filing in February 2021. The rapper claimed he had not yet seen any divorce “paperwork,” saying at one point in the interview, “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork.” The Grammy Award winner also addressed Kim’s Saturday Night Live appearance, suggesting that his estranged wife was forced to make a joke about their divorce. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he claimed. Kanye—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim—added, “That ain’t no joke to me,” he added, “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

