StyleCaster
Share

Déjà Vu? Kanye West Went on a Twitter Rant About How He’s a Fashion Genius

What's hot
StyleCaster

Déjà Vu? Kanye West Went on a Twitter Rant About How He’s a Fashion Genius

Leah Bourne
by
MBFWNY Fall/Winter 2015 - Ralph Lauren - Front Row

Photo: Wenn

Nobody loves himself more than Kanye West, which the rapper, sometimes designer, and husband to a Kardashian proves time, and time again. We’ve heard him go on various rants before about how he should be appreciated as the “fashion genius” he is, so we’re not terribly shocked he’s done it again, this time on Twitter.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Makes Her modeling Debut at NYFW

In the wee hours of this morning, West started spewing statements like “I have a million ideas and I represent a new generation,” and “fame is often looked down upon in the design world” on the social media site. Okay, Kanye.

The fairly crazy Tweets have since been taken down, but thanks to the magic of the Internet they’ve been captured for us all to enjoy.

1424438554 img 2940 Déjà Vu? Kanye West Went on a Twitter Rant About How Hes a Fashion Genius

Photo: Twitter

1424438430 img 2941 Déjà Vu? Kanye West Went on a Twitter Rant About How Hes a Fashion Genius

Photo: Twitter.

1424438323 img 2942 Déjà Vu? Kanye West Went on a Twitter Rant About How Hes a Fashion Genius

Photo: Twitter.

We’re pretty sure the catalyst for the rant was a few not-so-favorable reviews of Kanye’s debut collection for Adidas, particularly Cathy Horyn’s take on the collection in New York magazine where she wrote that “the fledgling designer needs stronger feedback from the fashion world.”

Fern Mallis, who’s largely credited with starting New York Fashion Week, also came out this week in The New York Post saying: “I’m kind of over Kanye…I mean, I’m not a fan of his music, and the attitude and the agenda is not my style.”

As an aside: we would like to have a drink with you at The Spotted Pig Kanye. Let’s set that up stat.

MORE: Riccardo Tisci Admits He and Kanye Worked Hard to Transform Kim Kardashian’s Style

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share