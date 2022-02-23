Kanye Just Threatened to Put Kim & Pete’s Security at ‘Risk’ For Coming ‘Between’ Him & His Kids

And so it continues. Kanye West’s threats to Pete Davidson aren’t stopping anytime soon, it seems. When debuting his 2022 album, DONDA 2, Kanye made sure to include some not-so-subtle attacks to the Saturday Night Live comedian on his tracklist.

Kanye—who now goes by Ye—previewed his new album for audiences at a listening party in Miami, Florida on February 22, 2022. During the livestreamed event, Ye continuously hinted at the ongoing beef between him and Pete, who started dating the rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, months after she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. But it was one track in particular that had fans talking after the two-hour concert: “Security.” The song, which is listed as track No. 1 on Ye’s new album, seemingly alludes to reports that Pete hired extra security following Ye’s earlier threats to “beat his ass” on his early 2022 single, “Eazy” and claims that Kim’s security team attempted to prevent him from visiting his children at home. In it, Ye raps about putting Pete’s security at “risk” for coming “between” him and his kids. The rapper shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with his ex Kim.

“Never take the family picture off the fridge,” Kanye raps at one point in the song. “Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this/ I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

Kanye’s threats come just weeks after the rapper shared a series of since-deleted posts on social media blasting Pete amid his romance with Kim. In one post, the rapper slammed Pete, calling him a “dirty ass” before insisting he would never allow the comedian to meet his children with Kim. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

In another post, which has also been deleted, Ye shared a photo of Kim and Pete out on a date before alleging that the comedian once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

