Kanye West Confirms Rihanna Collaboration!

Just because Kanye West seems to spend most of his free time art directing his wife’s Instagram account doesn’t mean he’s not hard at work, okay? The rapper surprised fans at the iHeartMedia Music Summit in Burbank, California, this week when he took the stage and basically starred in his own one-act play, talking for 45 minutes in his typical “stream of consciousness” style, reported Billboard.

Not only did the 36-year-old expound on his “responsibility to innovate,” rightly patting himself on the back for being ahead of the curve and introducing soul beats in his early work at a time when gangsta rap was prevalent, wearing a backpack in 2004, bringing EDM influences into his music way before every song on pop radio was doing it, and what it was like working with Paul McCartney on “Only One,” which was released in December.

It’s safe to say the highlight of his soliloquy, though, was when he played one new song: A yet-untitled duet with Rihanna that, according to Billboard, featured acoustic guitar and a big, soaring chorus and melody with a massive hook before slamming his laptop shut and stalking offstage (to a standing ovation, no less.)

So yeah: Get excited. The last time these two collaborated was on “All of the Lights,” the dramatic, hyperkinetic climax of Kanye’s 2010 opus “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” and given both artists’ penchant for drama in their music, we have a feeling this one’s gonna be good.

No info was given as to when the song would be released, so we suggest passing the time by revisiting “Lights” which—fun fact—also features backing vocals by John Legend, The-Dream, Elly Jackson of La Roux, Alicia Keys, Fergie, Kid Cudi, and Elton John.