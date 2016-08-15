12 Reasons to Support #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51, According to Twitter

Adele revealed that she turned down performing at the next Super Bowl at a show in L.A. over the weekend, which some took as a disappointment. But plenty of others took the news as a sign of opportunity, and took to Twitter to petition the NFL to pick Kanye West as their halftime act for the 51st Super Bowl. The fan site Team Kanye Daily kicked things off by launching the hashtag #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51, and people have really taken matters into their own hands ever since.

Whether or not this is a realistic goal is not the point (though, if we had to weigh in, we’d say it probably isn’t). The point is that West fans are so gaga over him that they’re willing to launch a social media firestorm, and give a thousand reasons why this is the best. idea. ever. He’d certainly get the Super Bowl lots of extra viewers during halftime, and his performance would no doubt be unforgettable. There are many, many reasons why West should be the next Super Bowl act online, but we narrowed the list down to our favorite 12 (and included a prayer at the end from one very reverent fan).