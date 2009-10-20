Kanye West and Spike Jonze Movie Leaked by Kanye

Yesterday Kanye West posted a clip of the short film Spike Jonze directed and Kanye West starred in called “We Were Once a Fairytale” on his blog. Today Kanye West posted the following apology: “Sorry, I had to take it down :(” You know, I doubted how genuine Kanye West was about leaking his own movie, but with that frowny face emoticon it is clear he’s deeply sorry.

There was no further explanation of why the movie had to be taken down even though the film debuted in June at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The film is like a really unhappy Alice in Wonderland if Kevin Spacey in American Beauty were to fall into the rabbit hole.

Regardless, you can preview “We Were Once a Fairytale” below: