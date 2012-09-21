Kanye West Will Not Be Showing at Paris Fashion Week This Season

After numerous reports that Kanye West would be giving it another go this season at Paris Fashion Week, WWD confirms that Mr. West won’t show his line next week after all. While this does disappoint us slightly (we hoped his third time at bat would finally knock it out of the park), our guess is critics won’t be too bummed about missing Yeezy’s show.

His past two collections have received mixed (at best) reviews, with The Guardian stating about the debut, “It was impossible to view it as a debut collection, and that is entirely Kanye’s own fault. When you stage a show at 9.30 p.m. on the Saturday night of Paris Fashion Week … turn a grand Paris library into an ultraviolet light box [and] fill the front row with celebrities, you are putting your clothes up for comparison with the top names of Paris Fashion Week.”

WWD also humorously noted that Kanye may be too busy styling his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and burning her bandage dresses to design his line, and frankly, that’s probably true. Once you go Kardashian, you really never go back.