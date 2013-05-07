Watch Kanye West Serenade Kim Kardashian At Met Gala, Proclaim She’s ‘Awesome’

We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were easily the most talked about couple from last night’s Met Gala—sorry Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn, we know it was supposed to be your big moment! The fashionable duo—both clad in custom designs by Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci—instantly made headlines when they stepped out onto the red carpet, and they continued to be the center of attention at the main event.

As previously noted, West was the “secret performer” of the night (hence why he was able to bring Kardashian as his guest despite her alleged media-perpetuated feud with Vogue editor Anna Wintour), and he debuted a song that Us Weekly reports was an ode to Kardashian. Apparently, Yeezy has been paying attention to the media’s constant criticism of his girlfriend and decided to quell her fears by reminding her that he loves her and that she shouldn’t care what anybody thinks. A bold move, considering Kim has become something of a punchline with the Met Gala crowd, and pretty much anyone who’s anyone—both in fashion and Hollywood—was at the ball last night.

Say what you will about the couple, but they seem happier than ever, despite tabloid reports that suggest West was furious at Kardashian because she had to alter her Met Gala gown—and he felt it was disrespectful to his good friend Tisci.

Want to see him serenading her with his praises? Watch the Vine video below, originally posted by model Coco Rocha—who captioned it “Kanye telling Kim not to worry what anyone says that she’s awesome. Quite touching really.”

Looks like your tireless goal to make the fashion community accept Kim could be working, Kanye.