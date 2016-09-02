Kanye West’s Tour Rider Is Insane, Because He Can Do Whatever He Wants

It is no secret that Kanye West is a bit of a diva. His wife, Kim Kardashian, may get the brunt of that rap, but let’s be real: West is just as much, if not more, of a perfectionist as his famous-for-being-famous wifey. The duo seem to get a kick out of broadcasting how over-the-top they are, and last night, Kardashian let us all know that West’s Saint Pablo Tour is every bit as insane as we’d guess.

“Pablo rider is LIT,” she posted on Snapchat, along with photographic evidence of the spoils of their backstage madness: Just two slushie machines, side by side, having a good time—one filled with Henny and Coke, the other with Grey Goose and lemonade. The usual.

Kardashian has been touring around with her rapper beau, and the pair have been in Canada of late, with a show in Toronto Tuesday night and Montreal tonight. As lit as that rider may be, they’ve been sure to set aside time for family too: Last night Kardashian posted six sweet videos starring North, who sampled different Snapchat filters to varying degrees of success.

The tour kicked off last week in Indianapolis, with West sailing high above the audience’s heads on a floating stage. “I want people to come to the Pablo shows and know it’s just going to be the best time they’ve had in their life,” West told E! Apparently, he planned the tour for eight months, traveling the globe to confab with the world’s best stage designers.

“I just wanted people to get into it and have a fun time. Make it not be just about watching the artist but people watching their friends and singing along with the lyrics and just being able to see themselves and their outfits,” West continued. “Take the concert experience to another level. It’s not just about what you’re seeing on the screen or what you’re seeing me doing up on the stage, but what you and your friends are doing.”

And about what kind of liquor you have in your backstage slushie machine.