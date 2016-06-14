Kanye West’s Inevitable Saint Pablo Tour Is Coming to a City Near You

Kanye West‘s inevitable The Life of Pablo tour has been announced. Dubbed “Saint Pablo,” shows are set to kick off August 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana before touring across 40 stops in North America.

If there’s one thing West can do, it’s move tickets, and the artist’s been teasing his upcoming tour for weeks. In May he told Steve Harvey in the most Kanye way possible that fall performances were planned: “We’re going to go out in September,” he said, adding, “My tour game is strong. My tour game is unprecedented. … I’m trying to literally inspire these kids the way Disney inspired me when I first saw the original Star Wars.”

If you planned on seeing West at his cancelled New York’s Governors Ball earlier this month, you’ll be pleased to know the tour lineup includes two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He’ll also perform for two nights in LA and two nights in his hometown, Chicago.

American Express cardholders will get first dibs on pre-sale tickets Tuesday, June 14, and Tidal members will also receive early access Thursday, June 16. For the rest of us, tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 via LiveNation.com. See a full list of dates below to start planning your fall schedule.

Thursday, August 25, 2016—Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, August 27, 2016—Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center

Tuesday, August 30, 2016—Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Friday, September 02, 2016—Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Saturday, September 03, 2016—Boston, MA TD Garden

Monday, September 05, 2016—New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, September 06, 2016—New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 08, 2016—Washington, DC Verizon Center

Monday, September 12, 2016—Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Wednesday, September 14, 2016—Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16, 2016—Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, September 20, 2016—Houston, TX Toyota Center

Wednesday, September 21, 2016—Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Thursday, September 22, 2016—Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 24, 2016—Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 25, 2016—Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, September 28, 2016—Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

Friday, September 30, 2016—University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Saturday, October 01, 2016—Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, October 04, 2016—Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 06, 2016—Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

Friday, October 07, 2016—Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, October 08, 2016—Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Monday, October 10, 2016—Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, October 12, 2016—Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Saturday, October 15, 2016—Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Monday, October 17, 2016—Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wednesday, October 19, 2016—Seattle, WA KeyArena

Saturday, October 22, 2016—Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Tuesday, October 25, 2016—Los Angeles, CA Forum

Wednesday, October 26, 2016—Los Angeles, CA Forum

Saturday, October 29, 2016—Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena