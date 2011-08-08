Kanye West Rumor of the Day: Designing For Giuseppe Zanotti?

Let’s go over the recent Kanye West fashion developments, shall we?

He reportedly will be showing a full collection during New York Fashion Week for the Spring 2012 season. Although Central Saint Martins professor Louise Wilson is not participating in the project as originally speculated, Harper’s Bazaar Australia’s fashion editor Christine Centenera has been consulting on ‘Ye’s line since March. Those are the facts that we’ve whittled down from months of gossip, and now we have another juicy tidbit to consider.

The rapper, aspiring designer and all-around fashion plate sure knows his way around a pair of sneakers (he’s collaborated on a collection of the with Louis Vuitton) but stilettos are a whole different ballgame. Despite this fact, shoe guru Giuseppe Zanotti hinted in Footwear News that Kanye is interested in creating a line of luxury footwear for the ladies. Zanotti said:

“Kanye is always here in my factory. In the last three years, he has come here maybe every month and worked with the employees 10 to 12 hours a day. [Kanye] loves learning about shoes, both the design and construction, and we’ve tried to design something together. In a couple of months, he could have his own special collection out.”

We have no way of knowing what stilettos by Kanye would look like, but we do know how much he loves models, so we’re thinking that the heel height is going to be extreme. Would you wear West’s sexy footwear?