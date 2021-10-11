Here’s How Kanye Feels About Kim Kissing Pete Davidson on ‘SNL’ After Dissing Him in Her Monologue

Fans have been eager to hear Kanye West’s response to Kim Kardashian’s SNL appearance ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hosted the late-night comedy show.

During her Saturday Night Live stint, Kim, 40, did not hold back when it came to roasting her family—and that included her ex-husband, Kanye, with whom she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In her opening monologue, the SKIMS founder addressed her divorce from Kanye, 44, explaining that she “married the best rapper of all time,” but ultimately “divorced him” because “it came down to just one thing: his personality.” Kim even went on to joke about Kanye’s 2020 Presidential run, calling him a “failed politician.” But the blows to her ex didn’t quite stop there.

At one point during her SNL appearance, the KKW Beauty founder starred in a skit opposite comedian Pete Davidson. The pair dressed up as Disney’s Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and proceeded to embark on a magic carpet ride, during which Kim asked Pete, “Are you finally going to kiss me?” The King of Staten Island star leaned in for the kiss—and the moment instantly left viewers buzzing. Many took to social media following the episode on Saturday, October 9 to question what Kim’s ex-husband made of all this.

Well, according to a source who spoke to The Sun, Kanye was “completely fine” with the kiss. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson, the insider said in a report published on Sunday, October 10. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.”

A separate source previously revealed to the site that while Kim planned to “roast” Kanye, she still ran all of her jokes by the rapper first for his approval and made extra efforts to not let SNL‘s writers go too far. “Originally the People’s Kourt sketch had more aggressive tweets Kanye has posted,” the insider explained. “The writers wanted to include some from last summer, like calling Kim and Kris white supremacists but Kim shut that down.”

