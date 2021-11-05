Kanye Claims Kim Is ‘Still My Wife’ After Her Date With Pete—They’re ‘Not Even Divorced’

Despite their split, Kanye West’s response to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s date seems to suggest that the Yeezy founder isn’t ready to stop calling the KKW Beauty founder his “wife” anytime soon.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. But in a new interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the rapper, 44, claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, is “still” his wife. Referring to Kim at one point during the interview, Kanye said, “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork.” The Grammy Award winner went on to address Kim’s Saturday Night Live appearance in October 2021, during which the SKIMS founder joked about her reason for divorcing Kanye came down to “his personality.”

According to the rapper, Kim’s reference to their divorce was forced. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he claimed. Kanye, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim, continued: “That ain’t no joke to me,” he added, “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Kanye’s comments come amid ongoing speculation that his estranged wife Kim is dating comedian Pete Davidson after the pair kissed for a scene during the reality star’s SNL appearance. Since working on the skit together, the KUWTK alum and the King of Staten Island star have been spotted out on several occasions together. In late October, the pair were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm theme park in California. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” though they noted that “things could turn romantic.”

Just days later, the pair continued to fuel romance rumors when they joined each other for a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s in Pete’s native Staten Island. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six on November 2, 2021, noting that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the date. The following day, TMZ reported that the duo were spotted out at Zero Bond in Manhattan, where they were reportedly joined by a group of friends.

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life on November 3, 2021, Kanye “did not like” seeing Kim holding hands with Pete. The rapper reportedly asked her to “refrain” from any PDA in the future until their divorce is finalized. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the source shared. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.’”

