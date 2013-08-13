Kanye West Reportedly Spends $2.4 Million On Armored Cars

It is no secret that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been on an insane buying spree since they gave birth to baby North in June. First came the $750,000 gold toilets. Next came millions of dollars of beds that were specially ordered from London. But the latest purchase might just be the most outlandish yet. 36-year-old West is reportedly spending $2.4 million for two Prombron Iron Diamonds by Dartz Motorz. The Dartz official website says the armored cars have a 300 mm shorter base and three doors to avoid kidnapping and hijacking. The cars were made to military specifications in Latvia.

This latest splurge comes just days after President Obama dissed the famous pair saying: “The American Dream involved some pretty basic stuff: a good job where you felt some security, a good education … There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing or where Kanye West was going on vacation and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

Speculation is running rampant that there have been kidnapping threats made on Kardashian and baby North, but as far as we know this could just be Kanye being Kanye. Weigh in with your thoughts!

