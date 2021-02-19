Kanye West ‘Isn’t Happy’ Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce—But He’s ‘Resigned to Reality’

Despite reports claiming their split has been “amicable,” Kanye West’s reaction to Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing says otherwise. The Yeezy founder is unhappy that his marriage to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is officially over, a source tells People.

The insider revealed to the site that Kanye, 43, “isn’t happy” but he’s “resigned to reality” now that Kim, 40, filed for divorce from him. TMZ was the first to report that the SKIMS founder filed to divorce the Grammy-winning rapper on Friday, February 19, after nearly seven years of marriage. Sources told the site at the time that Kanye was “fine” with Kim’s plans for joint physical and legal custody of their children. But new details have emerged as People’s source notes Kanye is “seeing counselors and advisors” to help him process this split following his struggles with bipolar disorder in the past.

“He knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” the source told People on Friday. “This is a somber day for him. It’s as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn’t mean joyful or ideal. It just means that they’re being adults about the whole thing.”

The source went on to note, “Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot. It’s rough for him, and he isn’t happy, but he’s resigned to reality.”

Kanye’s new reality will see him “committed” to co-parenting with Kim, according to TMZ. The pair, who went public with their relationship in 2012 and married in 2014, share four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 20 months. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in February 2021, the parents are aiming to raise their children as normal. “Kim and Kanye’s hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family,” the insider explained to ET.

News of Kanye and Kim’s divorce comes months after reports that Kim met with a divorce lawyer in July 2020. According to Us Weekly, Kim first met with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser after Kanye claimed during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North, before she was born.