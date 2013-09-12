Oh, Yeezy. Whatever it is that motivates you to go off on completely random, aimless, and largely nonsensical rant—keep doing it. If nothing else, it has provided us with a cumulative hours of entertainment.

Last night in New York, Kanye West took the mic at a private party to go on a rant that, the rapper himself claimed, was motivated by his being “loose off the [Grey] Goose.” In it, he takes on no one in particular, but a lot of people in general: anyone who likes to make a lot of money (ahem, pot, meet kettle), anyone who wears camo print, and, of particular interest: designers who create T-shirts with “numbers on the back.”

“Trying to throw numbers on the back of they sh*t,” Kanye yells into the mic. “Starting a t-shirt line and putting numbers on the back of their s–t; f–k you!”

We can’t help but think this little rant is aimed indirectly at rogue designer Brian Lichtenberg, who has made a killing selling a number of T-shirt designs that poke fun at fashion (e.g., “Homies” instead of “Hermès“). Also coming to mind: LPD New York’s recent collection of jersey-inspired T-shirts with designers’ last names and, yes, numbers on the back.

But perhaps most notably: Kanye’s BFF Riccardo Tisci, the man who helms Givenchy, recently did something just like this, with his controversial “Pervert” T-shirts. So we gotta ask: did the pair recently have a falling out? Is Kanye pinpointing and attacking him in a roundabout way? So many questions!

Watch Kanye’s full rant above and see if you agree with us: he seems really, really worked up about this. Calm down, Yeezy! They’re just some damn T-shirts.