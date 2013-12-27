Yeah, Right: Kanye West Vows To Keep Quiet For ‘Six Months At Least’

Kanye West is known for a lot of things—being wildly bombastic, feuding with practically everyone on the planet, having astronomically high self-esteem—but keeping quiet isn’t one of them. According to new reports though, the Yeezus rapper says he’s going give the quiet life a shot.

Speaking—ironically—during a 27-minute rant during a Toronto concert stop earlier this week, West said his unofficial New Year’s resolution will be to stop stirring up controversy “for six months, at least.”

Yeah, right.

“This might be the last time y’all hear me talk sh-t for a long time,” he said to the packed stadium. “Might be another like six months. At least. You’re just gonna have to run back the interviews and sh-t if you wanna hear some realness!”

Well, that doesn’t sound very contrite, does it? It kind of reminds us of an immature guy calling up his ex-girlfriend to tell her “I’m just calling you to tell you I never want to talk to you again.”

The rant went on to touch on his acrimonious relationship with both Nike and the Grammys.

“I’m not [going to] ever bring up Nike again. And the only way I’ll bring them up is in a positive light,” he said, of his earlier caustic statements about the athletic brand. In November of this year, he had a falling out with the brand over a shoe deal gone sour. He famously called out Nike CEO Mike Parker for having “lost culture.”

Speaking on Monday in Toronto, West sounded reflective about his time with the brand. “I actually appreciate the opportunity to have been able to make my own shoe with them, and if I didn’t have the opportunity I wouldn’t have my deal I have with Adidas right now.”

As far as the Grammys are concerned, West thanked them for the 21 awards he’s received so far; earlier this year he lashed out over not being properly recognized by the academy. “Yeezus is the top one or two album on every single list. But only gets two nominations from the Grammys,” he said. “What are they trying to say?”

But Monday’s concert rant was West’s attempt to turn over a new leaf. “So I’m letting you all now that this is the last Yeezus show, and this is the last time you’ll ever hear me say negative about anyone.” We’ll see how long this lasts.