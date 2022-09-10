Kanye Just Revealed He’s Letting Go of ‘All Grudges’ After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Turning himself around? Kanye West gave tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death. The DONDA artist took to Instagram to reveal that he’s letting go of all of his grudges amid the news of the monarch’s death.
In a now-deleted post, Kanye posted, “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” The next picture of the carousel post was a black and white picture of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8, 2022. The Yeezy founder then deleted all his past Instagram posts and only has a post promoting his brand.
Kanye publicly posted his feud with the Kardashian family on his Instagram this past week due to disagreements on where his and Kim’s children should go to school. The attacks started by shading Kim and her sister Kylie for posing for Playboy. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” Kanye revealed in a now-deleted post directed to Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant. Kim and Kylie both posed for the magazine in 2007 and 2019, and seemed to put Momager Kris Jenner on full blast. He then went on to say, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” Kim and Kanye share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.
Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner
For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.