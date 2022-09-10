Kanye Just Revealed He’s Letting Go of ‘All Grudges’ After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Turning himself around? Kanye West gave tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death. The DONDA artist took to Instagram to reveal that he’s letting go of all of his grudges amid the news of the monarch’s death.

In a now-deleted post, Kanye posted, “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” The next picture of the carousel post was a black and white picture of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8, 2022. The Yeezy founder then deleted all his past Instagram posts and only has a post promoting his brand.

Kanye publicly posted his feud with the Kardashian family on his Instagram this past week due to disagreements on where his and Kim’s children should go to school. The attacks started by shading Kim and her sister Kylie for posing for Playboy. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” Kanye revealed in a now-deleted post directed to Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant. Kim and Kylie both posed for the magazine in 2007 and 2019, and seemed to put Momager Kris Jenner on full blast. He then went on to say, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” Kim and Kanye share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Ye made another post revealing his reasoning for his own antics. “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.” He continued, “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating. Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.” He concluded the posts, ““It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one,” he said, adding, “I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.” He also posted a screenshot with the names: “Travis, Tristan and Scott” referring to Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick who all have children with the Kardashians. He posted it with the caption, “Calling my fellow c** doners. We in this 2gthr.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source previously told E! News on August 5, 2022, that they “are in a really great place.” Kim ended up being on a Yeezy brand campaign with her kids, which led some fans to believe that they were going to be on better terms. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” the source said. Pete has been the source of Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the source explained. “He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.” Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson expressed his sympathy towards the Skims founder for Kanye’s posts. A source told Hollywood Life on September 9, 2022, about Pete’s thoughts about the latest lash-out at Kim. “Althoughis somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” the source said. Pete has been the source of constant attacks by Kanye on Instagram—to the point where the former Saturday Night Life star had to go to trauma therapy . The source also revealed that Pete would support her no matter what. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot onto be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the source explained. “He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”