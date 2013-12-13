You Need This In Your Life: A Kanye West Pug Calendar

You were thinking: “Yes, you know, I’ve really been trying to find something that combines my love of pugs with my love of Kanye West’s bombastic egotism.” Well guess what, friends? We’ve got just the thing! It’s a 2014 Kanye West Pug Calendar and it is, as advertised, “2014% awesome.”

The calendar idea was started by a group of creatives based in Barcelona who are crazy about pugs. They put together a quick Kickstarter to fund a Kanye-fied calendar with a modest $1,500 goal, but have already managed to raise more than $17,000, with two days left to go.

If you want a Kanye/pug calendar, you simply need to donate $15 to the cause (or just $5 for a digital version). Each month comes equipped with a fantastic Kanye quote, too. Stuff like, “I feel I’m too busy writing history to read it,” and “My greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live.” Seriously, what would we do without him?

And if a calendar doesn’t suit your needs, but you’re still jonesing for some pug action, you can purchase a tote, mug, or stretched canvas with images from the calendar, too.