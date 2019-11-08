Kanye West Is Going To “Walk” For President in 2024

This is not a drill! Kanye West is joining presidential run 2024, and we’re not sure if we’re quite ready. Following the October release of Kanye’s new album Jesus is King, West has been speaking his mind and laying out plans for the future. With a recent 4,000-acre ranch purchase in Cody, Wyoming, Kanye’s moves have been so grand that somehow the news about him running—or in this case, walking—for president is not so surprising.

In a conversation at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Kanye spoke boldly about the Yeezy brand, the soon-to-happen shift in its manufacturing, and creating more job opportunities, as reported by USA TODAY.

“We’ll change the design. We’ll change it to something that has to be here. When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely,” Kanye said before being interrupted by the laughter from the crowd. He continued with, “What ya’ll laughing at?… When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

While his plan is to create a more eco-friendly brand, fans are not sure that he has what it takes to lead a country. One Twitter user said, “it seems like skills are no longer a factor- just be famous and you are qualified to do anything. Is this grandiosity coming to fruition? Or just healthy confidence?” Another user wrote, “Great. Another narcissist that wants to be president. No thank you.”

Meanwhile, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian has been tweeting about her new fragrance, KKW Fragrance Diamond by Kim, that is set to launch at 12pm PST.

Kanye’s fashion-forward plan, which involves moving Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas and updating the dyeing process for his products, seems to be a sustainable resolution to saving the environment. And now we have the 2024 presidential run of Kanye saving America to look forward to.