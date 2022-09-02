Kanye Just Roasted Pete’s Tattoo Dedicated to Kim’s Kids After Their Breakup

Another jab at Skete. Kanye West responded to Pete Davidson’s tattoos dedicated to the children Ye shares with Kim Kardashian. The DONDA rapper took to Instagram to air out his thoughts about the Kardashian family while also dissing his ex-wife’s ex-boyfriend, who got the kid’s names inked on his neck.

Kanye posted a series of Instagram posts that were targeted at the Kardashians as well as Pete. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” Kanye wrote on a singular post. The “Heartless” rapper referred to Pete’s tattoo of the initials of Kim and Kanye’s children “KNSCP.” The letters stand for the initials of Kim and her kids, in order from oldest to youngest. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye. Pete also has a tattoo dedicated to Kim in the same placement saying “My girl is a lawyer.”

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s backlash on social media through trauma therapy. Pete has been the constant target of Kanye during the King of Staten Island actor’s relationship with the SKKN founder. He was frequently called out as “Skete” in Kanye’s Instagram posts. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” The source confirmed Kim’s unending support of her ex-boyfriend. “She’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of Kim and Pete’s breakup broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

In addition to Pete, Kanye went after Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner and her sister, Kylie Jenner in a series of posts about his porn addiction and why he wants his kids to go to his school, Donda Academy. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do.” He then went on to say that, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

