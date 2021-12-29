Kanye ‘Absolutely Despises’ Pete Now That His Relationship With Kim Is ‘Escalating’

Tensions are continuing to rise between Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian now that the KKW Beauty founder and Saturday Night Live comedian are taking the next steps in their relationship. Suffice to say, Kanye is not happy about it.

The rapper, 44, has made it clear that he wants to get back together with his estranged wife, 41, following her divorce filing in February 2021, but her relationship with Pete is an obvious impediment. “Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” a source told Us Weekly on December 28, 2021. “He is so jealous.” This comes as no surprise, considering that Kanye is making every effort possible to reinsert himself into the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s life—whether that means begging her to “run right back” to him in the middle of a concert, or purchasing a new home right across the street from her.

But as far as Kim and Pete’s relationship goes, it seems that Ye’s protests have yet to sway them. “Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” says Us Weekly’s source. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

The SKIMS founder, however, is still playing things safe after her public divorce: She “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” with Pete, the insider explains, but she is making the most of the “early stages” of their relationship. “They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure,” the source adds.

According to a separate source who spoke to People on the same day, the pair are getting very “comfortable” together. “Kim is so into him,” the insider revealed, noting that Kim and Pete “are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other.” The source went on to note, “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him.”

For now, it seems Pete offers the perfect distraction from Kim’s drama with Kanye. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the insider added. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”

