Kanye Says His ‘Family’s in Danger’ When He’s Not ‘Home’ Amid Kim’s Romance With Pete

Speaking his piece. Kanye West’s reaction to Pete Davidson meeting his kids with Kim Kardashian was made glaringly clear in a series of biting guest verses on frequent collaborator Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry, which dropped on Friday, April 22, 2022, to critical acclaim.

Kanye—who legally changed his name to Ye—co-produced Pusha T’s new record

alongside Pharrell Williams, while also contributing a handful of verses on songs like “Rock N Roll

,” and “Dreamin of the Past

.” On the latter track, Ye raps wistfully about his dreams of buying a family home. “I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design.” Later, he calls out the fact that he no longer lives at home with his kids.

The Grammy-winning artist shares daughters North and Chicago, along with sons Saint and Psalm with his ex Kim Kardashian, who filed for the divorce from Ye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has moved on with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. Pete, for his part, has already met Kim’s kids—and Ye has repeatedly made it clear that he doesn’t want the Staten Island native anywhere near his family.

On Pusha T’s new album, Ye reiterates his stance. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps on “Dreamin,” per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger,” he adds, echoing earlier comments he’s made about Pete being around his kids.

Later in the album, Ye raps alongside his former collaborator and friend, Kid Cudi (the Man on the Moon rapper has since publicly distanced himself from Ye, clarifying that he is “not cool” with him anymore.) Prior to their falling out, however, the pair shared a series of guest verses on “Rock N Roll,” where Ye alludes to fighting with Kim while picking up his kids. “I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides / How I make it through the Chi’, get to you, and almost die?” he raps. “Finally tired of comin’ and goin’, make up your mind /I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has called out Kim’s relationship with Pete in his music. In March 2022, the rapper released his single “Eazy,” a collaboration with The Game where he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Later, in a claymation music video released for the track, a reenactment of Ye and Pete shows the rapper burying the comedian alive. “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE,” read an excerpt at the end of the video.

Since then, however, the rapper’s public attacks on Pete have noticeably quieted down. His silence on social media was spurred, in part, by a temporary ban on Instagram. The social media giant’s parent company, Meta, issued the suspension in response to one of Ye’s posts about comedian Trevor Noah, where he called the Daily Show host a racial slur. Following the incident, Ye was also pulled from performing at the 2022 Grammys and was dropped from his headlining spot at Coachella. According to Page Six, Ye informed Kim that he would no longer be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements” and would seek treatment to get “better.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.