Kanye West To Perform At VMA’s: Can He Top 2009?

Kanye West’s single cover for ‘See Me Now’. Image via kanyeuniversity.com

Sometimes its just your week: After leaking his new track with Beyonce last week, Kanye West confirmed the rumors that hell be performing at the 2010 VMAs.

Kanye set the bar of public spectacle impossibly high in crashing Taylor Swifts acceptance speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards (later known as Kanyegate). So will he be able to top 2009?s appearance?

Kanye lit up Twitter last week with the message: Just met with MTV and its about to go down! VMAs!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And then just an hour later: #VMA brainstorming the performance now.

Hes going to have to pull out all the stops to one-up his antics from last year. Heres our list of suggestions for whom he can interrupt to cause an even bigger stir:

Lady Gaga: She worked with Beyonce, who also worked with Kanye. Lot of room for trash talking here.

Eminem: Yes, Ye recently called Eminem the number one rapper, so he could do an interruption for praise. But we all know Em can get touchy, so anything could happen.

Justin Bieber: Im proud of you and Ima let you finish, but we both know it should have been me instead of Luda on that track.

Jay-Z: Jay is also fond of referring to himself as the number one rapper of all time, so perhaps Kanye could interrupt to let him know the title belongs to Eminem. That could be good and awkward.

Bon Iver: Stereogum reported that Kanye has been collaborating with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). Kanye could bring Vernon and together they could, gulp, sing. Like a duet. Uggh I just actually shuddered.

As for the new song See Me Now, we liked lead single Power better. Or maybe it just doesnt hold up to what we expected after Kanyes Twitter and Facebook a capella performances.

Contributed by Alex Moore for Death and Taxes.

