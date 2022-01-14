Kanye Just Revealed He Plans to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in a Leaked Song—Listen Here

Watch out, Pete. A snippet of Kanye West’s “My Life Was Never Eazy” lyrics were just leaked on social media ahead of the song’s official studio release. In the snippet—which you can hear below—Ye is heard threatening to “beat” up his estranged wife Kim Kardashians’ boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

A social media user under the name @ViralMaterial uploaded the alleged snippet of Kanye’s “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Twitter on January 14, 2022. The audio clip is muffled, but in it, fans could make out a line aimed right at his ex’s new beau. “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped in the leaked clip. Ahead of the leak, Kanye teased fans about the upcoming single when he uploaded the cover art on Instagram and announced the title, “My Life Was Never Eazy,” on January 13, 2022. According to The Shade Room, the track reportedly features The Game.

Kanye’s diss track comes after months of pining for his estranged wife, who started dating the Saturday Night Live comedian in October 2021 after filing for divorce from Ye earlier that year. While the rapper has made it clear that he wants to get back together with the reality star, her relationship with Pete is obviously getting in the way—and Kanye can’t stand it.

“Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” a source told Us Weekly on December 28, 2021. “He is so jealous.” This comes as no surprise, considering that Kanye is making every effort possible to reinsert himself into the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s life—whether that means begging her to “run right back” to him in the middle of a concert, or purchasing a new home right across the street from her.

Despite his pleas, Kanye hasn’t stopped dabbling in the dating pool himself. The rapper began dating Julia Fox in January 2021. But according to Page Six, their relationship only started after Ye met the Uncut Gems actress in Miami, where he visited on New Year’s Eve 2021 because he thought Kim would show up in the city to support Pete while the comedian hosted his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus at the time.

According to the site, Kanye also attempted to intercept her vacation plans with Pete in the new year. While the KUWTK star originally wanted to visit the Dominican Republic in January 2021, she ended up changing her destination to the Bahamas after Ye somehow “caught wind” of her plans and started talking about showing up in the D.R. first.

Unsurprisingly, the SKIMS founder was reportedly “none too happy” about her estranged husband’s recent behavior. “Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Year, but then Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu show there,” a told Page Six at the time. “Of course, he met his new girlfriend Julia Fox there, and he has made a big deal out of flaunting their new relationship.”

The insider added that Kim was upset “when Kanye bought a house across the road from her in Hidden Hills.” Now, we can only guess that Ye’s latest antics will have the KKW Beauty founder rolling her eyes.

