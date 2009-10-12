Kanye West to Move to India?

After interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, Kanye West has been profusely apologizing using every medium there is: Twitter, blogs, phone lines, and even Jay Leno.

Apparently this has not been enough for Kanye West to reconcile his own personal dissonance. Alas, Kanye is heading to a Hindu ashram in Pondicherry, India to gain a little perspective. Kanye will reside in the ashram for a month practicing a variety of activities including yoga and religious instruction to learn more about morality.