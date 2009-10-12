StyleCaster
Kanye West to Move to India?

Janice
by

After interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, Kanye West has been profusely apologizing using every medium there is: Twitter, blogs, phone lines, and even Jay Leno.

Apparently this has not been enough for Kanye West to reconcile his own personal dissonance. Alas, Kanye is heading to a Hindu ashram in Pondicherry, India to gain a little perspective. Kanye will reside in the ashram for a month practicing a variety of activities including yoga and religious instruction to learn more about morality.

