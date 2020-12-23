Kanye West Is Missing From Kim Kardashian’s Family Christmas Photo & Fans Have Questions

Some fans are concerned after realizing Kanye West is missing in Kim Kardashian’s family photo. The photo—which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 23—features nearly the entire KarJenner family on vacation in Lake Tahoe. And while some fans are tripped up over what looks like another photoshop fail (some are convinced that the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, is photoshopped into the flick), others can’t stop talking about how Kim’s husband is notably absent.

This isn’t the first time that Kanye West is missing in one of Kim Kardashian’s family photos. The rapper, 43, was nowhere to be seen in his wife’s last family photo shared to Instagram in October. At the time, the SKIMS founder shared a photo with sisters Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall as well as mom Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble from West’s ranch in Wyoming on her 40th birthday. In her latest flick, it seems the trend has continued: Her sisters, mom, and Gamble are all pictured—and this time around, even Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick made the cut. But still, there’s no sign of Ye (or Kylie Jenner, but as KUWTK fans know, the youngest member of the family also has a recent history of skipping family gatherings).

West’s absence comes after news that he and his wife of six years are currently “living separate lives.” The pair reportedly came to the decision after “months and months” of “struggling” with their relationship following West’s presidential run. “[Kim’s] in L.A. most of the time and [Kanye’s] spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him,” a source told HollywoodLife in December.

The source added, “He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there. They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well.” Kim and Kanye share four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1—who make it out to Wyoming to visit their dad often, according to the source. As for the KKW Beauty mogul, the source explained, “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon.”