Kanye West May or May Not Be Showing At NY Fashion Week

We all saw this one coming. First there were those pesky rumors about Kanye West applying to the Masters program in fashion at Central Saint Martins College in London, then The Telegraph reported that the stylish rapper was holed up in a studio in Paris working on a high-end collection for both men and women that would debut during the Spring 2012 shows in September.

Today, Grazia is taking the speculation one step further, claiming that “excellent sources” have revealed that Kanye is in fact designing a line that will walk during New York Fashion Week. But that’s not all! Mr. West allegedly called upon British knitwear designer Louise Goldin and St. Martins professor Louise Wilson as consultants and hired a “very established stylist” to pitch in as well. Perhaps his attendance at the Louis Vuitton men’s and Alaa couture shows in Paris recently were an attempt at research?

Do you think Kanye’s line will be conservative and classic la Cline (we all know he loves Phoebe Philo) or a little bit crazy like Jeremy Scott (another of West’s favorites)?

At least there’s one thing we can be relatively certain of: the models he’ll cast in his show if it does happen. With Abbey Lee, Anja Rubik, Jessica Stam and Joan Smalls all name-checked in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” there’s no doubt he’ll have some stellar girls walking.

Photo via Sipa