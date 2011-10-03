Kanye West, Mary-Kate & Ashley: Caption This Amazing Photo!

Alright, wow. Every once in awhile a picture comes along that is just so fantastic that it would be a crime not to share it with you. This one, taken at the after party for the debut of Kanye West‘s womenswear line, is an example of that.

Look at this gem. The newbie designer is flanked by fashion’s favorite twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and I can only imagine what they were chatting about. Probably their collective love of Balmain jackets andHerms Collier de Chiens. Either way, please submit caption ideas for this phenomenal photograph. Oh, and check out some other images from the soiree over on Purple Diary.