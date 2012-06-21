Kanye West May Be Making An Album of Only Animal Noises

If there’s one thing you should never be when it comes to Kanye West and his daily affairs, it would have to be, well, surprised.

The notoriously loose canon is incapable of suppressing his ideas. If he wants to interrupt Taylor Swift during an awards show, he’s doing it. If he wants to design Giuseppe Zanotti shoes that cost $6,000, he’s doing it. If he wants to drive around Paris in a Lamborghini with some girl from a reality show (see above), he’s doing it. You get the point.

And now, Yeezy has another genius idea: an album comprised of nothing but animal noises. He has “become obsessed with roars, barks and jungle noises” and thinks that this project is “an ingenious plan,” according to The Sun.

Look, this is just not farfetched, and we give it a year before this is in stores. Mr. West frequently changes up his musical genres, and a safari sounds like the logical next step for the tortured genius.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but fantasize what his hip-hop version of The Jungle Book would sound like. Perhaps the soothing sounds of a marimba would be mashed-up with a sheep “bahhing” the words to “N***** in Paris.” What she order, fish filet?