Links to Click: Kanye West Hates Louis Vuitton, Kate Middleton’s Hairstylist Was Fired, More

The Internet today had us rolling our eyes, gasping for air, and more exciting facial exclamations. Read on!

1. Sigh, enough already. Kanye West went on another of his trademark rants and, this time, he wants all of us to boycott Louis Vuitton. [The Superficial]

2. Ouch. Kate Middleton fired her hairstylist because he posted behind-the-scenes photos of her getting her hair done to social media. That’s a major no-no. [Beauty High]

3. Beyoncé’s “Life Is But a Dream” documentary is out on DVD today, and it includes her “Back to Business” show in Atlantic City last year. [Amazon]

4. i-D magazine went inside the closet of an actual fashion hoarder, and the results are fascinating. [i-D]

5. Need a little bit of help prepping your turkey for the big day Thursday? Here’s the ultimate Thanksgiving calculator. [The Vivant]

6. Remember that Vanity Fair Gwyneth Paltrow exposé that’s allegedly happening? Here’s one theory on why it hasn’t yet. [Fox News]

7. Here’s how to enjoy yourself on Thanksgiving Day (and beyond) without packing on the pounds. [Daily Makeover]

8. David LaChapelle’s anti-commercial for Happy Socks is finally here, and it’s trés, trés bizarre. [The Cut]