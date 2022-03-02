Kanye Just Fired His 3rd Lawyer in a Year After Agreeing to ‘Expedite’ His Divorce From Kim

Another one. Kanye West’s lawyer in Kim Kardashian’s divorce trial was just fired, marking the third attorney fired by the rapper in a year. The move came just one day before the “Stronger” rapper’s court date with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

TMZ was the first to break the news that Kanye—who now goes by Ye—decided to fire his former attorney Christopher Charles Melcher on March 1, 2022. The lawyer confirmed the reports the following day to Us Weekly. Lawyer Samantha Spector will be taking over in his place. In the past, Spector has represented Dr. Dre’s ex-wife, Nicole Young, amid their divorce in 2021. Dr. Dre, for his part, was represented by attorney Laura Wasser, who happens to be Kim’s current lawyer.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, recently revealed that her estranged husband switched lawyers multiple times over the course of the year following their split. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the SKIMS founder, 41, shared on Instagram in February 2022. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.” The former couple share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Months after their split, the KKW Beauty founder began dating Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson. Since the start of their romance, Kim’s estranged husband has made it his mission to target Pete, 28, in a series of scathing social media posts. In one post, the rapper slammed Pete, calling him a “dirty ass” before noting he would never allow the comedian to meet his children with Kim. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

In another post, Ye shared a photo Kim and Pete out on a date before alleging that the comedian dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Kim, for her part, responded to Kanye’s behavior in a set of court documents filed in February 2022, which note that Ye’s treatment of Kim’s boyfriend on social media is causing her great “emotional distress” during their divorce. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the documents state. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kim wrote in an attached personal statement. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Following Kim’s latest court documents, Kanye reportedly claimed that he finally plans to “expedite” their divorce process at her request. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye is no longer fighting to prevent his divorce from the beauty mogul. “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” he reportedly told the site on March 1, 2022. Of course, given Ye’s latest cutbacks to his legal team, we’ll have to wait and see whether this actually comes to pass.

