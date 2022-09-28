Kanye Just Hired A High Profile Lawyer For Kim’s Divorce Case—Here’s Who Else He Represented

A power move? Kanye West just hired a new lawyer for Kim Kardashian’s divorce. The DONDA artist hired an attorney who has so much experience with celebrity divorces and may be able to help him against the Skims founder.

According to Page Six on September 28, 2022, Ye hired Melinda Gates’ former lawyer Robert Stephan Cohen. Cohen has also represented Rupert Murdoch, Michael Bloomberg, Uma Thurman and James Gandolfini. Chris Rock spoke highly of the 83-year-old lawyer as he represented the SNL alum in his divorce. “They need to have a good bedside manner. And Bob has a very good, soothing manner. Gets you through, lets you see the big picture,” Rock said to Insider. “He explains the realities of the situation.” Because of the big influx of high-profile clients, Cohen has a system in place to keep everything confidential. “We have more code names for our clients in this firm than probably a lot of other firms who do these things, because we have to generally hide and keep secret the fact that we’re representing somebody before it becomes public,” Cohen told the outlet.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021 after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple are “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher.

In a recent Instagram rampage, Kanye attacked Kim and her family on where their kids should go to school He argued that his four kids with Kim, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 should attend his Donda Academy. “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. they will not do playboy and sex tapes,” he wrote and told the Kardashians to “tell your Clinton friends to come get me.” Ye made a separate post revealing his reasoning for his own antics. “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.” He continued, “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating. Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.” He concluded the posts, ““It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one,” he said, adding, “I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.