Kanye West and Lady Gaga to Tour Together

Kanye West and Lady Gaga to Tour Together

When Tatiana first reported this news to me, she had to repeat it because I couldn’t hear her over the boom sound of the universe exploding. Kanye West and Lady Gaga are touring together this fall.

No more details have been revealed about this co-headlining tour. However, West explained to the ladies of The View: “She’s talented and so incredible that she’s not an opening act. We’re doing it together, with no opening act.”

I love that this announcement was on The View, the news source I turn to for information on hip hop culture. Once tickets become available, be sure not to fall into the black hole created by this announcement.

